Energy Web Token (EWT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.62 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for $5.75 or 0.00014019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $172.88 million and $1.62 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Energy Web Token launched on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energy Web Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energy Web Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

