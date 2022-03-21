Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Gap Up to $12.36

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.36, but opened at $12.69. Enerplus shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 25,077 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.75.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. The company had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 17.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Enerplus by 6.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

