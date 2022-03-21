Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) PT Lowered to $20.00

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENFN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Enfusion stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

