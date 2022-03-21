Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Gap Up to $20.16

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.16, but opened at $20.95. Engagesmart shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 2,079 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESMT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56.

Engagesmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,044,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

