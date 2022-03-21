Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Gap Up to $20.16

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.16, but opened at $20.95. Engagesmart shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 2,079 shares traded.
Several research firms have issued reports on ESMT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,044,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
