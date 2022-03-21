Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENJY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enjoy Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $3.70 on Monday. Enjoy Technology has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENJY. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $31,827,000. Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,322,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,012,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,050,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

