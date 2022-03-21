Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.55. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enjoy Technology shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 429 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENJY. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENJY)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

