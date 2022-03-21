Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$3.13 and last traded at C$3.09, with a volume of 822174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Specifically, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,781,041.88. Also, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,423.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Raymond James set a C$2.20 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.04. The firm has a market cap of C$498.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.06.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

