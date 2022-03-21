Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

EGLX stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $389.96 million and a P/E ratio of -9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 659.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 245,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 212,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $877,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

