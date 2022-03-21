Envela Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Envela in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Envela had a return on equity of 45.53% and a net margin of 7.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envela from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $4.42 on Monday. Envela has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Envela by 35,742.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envela by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envela by 614.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

