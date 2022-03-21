Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.06). Enviva Partners posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 540%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enviva Partners.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

In other news, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enviva Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Enviva Partners by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000.

NYSE EVA opened at $76.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.22. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.23 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently -471.23%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

