Epsilon Energy (TSE:EPS) Shares Up 0.2%

Epsilon Energy Limited (TSE:EPS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.46 and last traded at C$5.46. 2,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.37 million and a P/E ratio of 45.12.
Epsilon Energy Company Profile (TSE:EPS)
Read More
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.