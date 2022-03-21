EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Down 7.5%

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.84. 20,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,496,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,902,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,807,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,579,000. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

