EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Down 7.5%

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.84. 20,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,496,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15.
EQRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQRX)
EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.
