Equal (EQL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,061.00

Equal (EQL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Equal coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $439,511.12 and $1,061.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Equal has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

