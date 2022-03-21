Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kezar Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 18th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KZR. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $15.59 on Monday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $766.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $8,218,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,926,000 after buying an additional 55,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $4,180,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

