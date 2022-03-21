Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MariMed Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MariMed in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 18th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

MRMD stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MariMed has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

