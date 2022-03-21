Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Maverix Metals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year.

Shares of TSE MMX opened at C$6.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 12.93. The firm has a market cap of C$907.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.84. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$5.04 and a one year high of C$7.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

