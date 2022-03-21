Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Maverix Metals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year.
Shares of TSE MMX opened at C$6.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 12.93. The firm has a market cap of C$907.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.84. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$5.04 and a one year high of C$7.70.
About Maverix Metals (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.
