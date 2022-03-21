Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tilray Inc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tilray in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tilray’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tilray has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $26.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

