Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BRC Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BRC in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for BRC’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRCC. Raymond James started coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

BRC stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. BRC has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

About BRC

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

