Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dollar General Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Dollar General in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Shares of DG opened at $229.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

