Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Health Catalyst, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Health Catalyst in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCAT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

Shares of HCAT opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 23.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,719. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

