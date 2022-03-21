Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DRI. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.68.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $133.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,979,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,258,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

