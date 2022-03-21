Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dollar General Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.61 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of DG opened at $229.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $178.66 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.