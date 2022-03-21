Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $486.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.85.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 178.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 653,006 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 367,200 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 923,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 36,743 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

