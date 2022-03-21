Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IMV Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMV in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year.

Get IMV alerts:

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.22.

Shares of NASDAQ IMV opened at $1.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.30. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). IMV had a negative net margin of 19,535.29% and a negative return on equity of 138.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IMV by 119.0% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 269,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.