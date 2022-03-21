Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Progressive Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of PGR opened at $111.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $327,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,793 shares of company stock worth $1,555,459. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.