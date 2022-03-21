Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vacasa Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vacasa in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vacasa’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

VCSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $7.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $3,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $519,780,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

