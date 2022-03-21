Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 21st (AKU, AZTA, BCAB, EFSC, OACB, SI, SPTN, STJPF, UGRO, UNFI)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, March 21st:

Clarus Securities initiated coverage on shares of Akumin (TSE:AKU). They issued a buy rating and a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC). Boenning Scattergood issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

CL King began coverage on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN). CL King issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

CL King initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI). CL King issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USA). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$2.50 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.