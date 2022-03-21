Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 21st (AKU, AZTA, BCAB, EFSC, OACB, SI, SPTN, STJPF, UGRO, UNFI)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, March 21st:

Clarus Securities initiated coverage on shares of Akumin (TSE:AKU). They issued a buy rating and a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

Get Akumin Inc alerts:

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of. HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC). Boenning Scattergood issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

CL King began coverage on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN). CL King issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

CL King initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI). CL King issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USA). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$2.50 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.