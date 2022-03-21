Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 21st (BOUYF, BVNRY, CCAP, CDXC, CHRA, CIR, CJPRY, CNDT, CONN, CRHKY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 21st:

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Central Japan Railway Company operates Tokaido Shinkansen, transportation artery linking metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. The company also operates a network of conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. In addition, the company provides bus services, as well as logistics, travel agency, advertising, construction and construction consulting, linen supply, track maintenance, and rolling stock and machinery maintenance services. Further, it involves in the department store operations; wholesale and retail of food and beverages; sale and lease of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “China Resources Enterprise, Limited is engaged in retail, beverage, food processing, distribution, and property investment businesses. The retail business of the Company includes the operation of supermarket and logistics, retail stores and other stores for the distribution of traditional Chinese arts and crafts products, antiques, luxury goods, nutritious products, pharmaceutical products and general merchandise. Its beverage business provides breweries and purified water. The company’s food processing and distribution business engages in the research and development, production, processing, wholesale, retail, transportation, and international trading of food products, abattoir and livestock raising operations. It provides meat products and aquatic products. The company’s investment property business owns rental property portfolio for commercial, retail, industrial, and office use. China Resources Enterprise, Limited is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €95.00 ($104.40) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

