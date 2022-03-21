Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 21st (DHT, DKILY, DOMO, DSP, DTTLY, DVDCF, DYNT, EDRY, EPM, FLGC)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 21st:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flora Growth Corp. is an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands. Flora Growth Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hengan International Group Company Limited operates as an investment holding company. It engages in the manufacturing, distributing and selling of personal hygiene products, food and snack products and skin care products primarily in China. The company’s operating segments consists of Tissue Paper Products, Sanitary Napkins Products, Disposable Diapers Products, Food and Snacks Products and Skin Care Products and Others. Hengan International Group Company Limited is headquartered in Quanzhou, China. “

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

