Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

ETRN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

ETRN opened at $7.84 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 536,622 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,733,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

