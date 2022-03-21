ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.35. ESS Tech shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 10,792 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 18.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50.

In other news, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $18,306,000. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,310,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.