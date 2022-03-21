ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.35. ESS Tech shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 10,792 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GWH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 18.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $18,306,000. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,310,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)
ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESS Tech (GWH)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.