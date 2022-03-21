ETHPad Tops One Day Trading Volume of $155,143.00 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. ETHPad has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $155,143.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ETHPad has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPad alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045520 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.66 or 0.07055596 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,050.79 or 0.99680538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00041062 BTC.

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.