EUNO (EUNO) Market Cap Achieves $5.06 Million

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, EUNO has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and $4,833.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.96 or 0.00276738 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,487,500,769 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

