Euronav (EURN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

3/18/2022 – Euronav was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/16/2022 – Euronav was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Euronav was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/1/2022 – Euronav was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Euronav was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/17/2022 – Euronav was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Euronav was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. "

1/27/2022 – Euronav was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of EURN opened at $10.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,442,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronav by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 512,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 439,664 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 43.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,025 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 927,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 302,060 shares during the period. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

