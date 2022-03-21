Euronext (EPA:ENX) Trading 2.6% Higher

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as €86.50 ($95.05) and last traded at €86.70 ($95.27). 221,987 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €84.50 ($92.86).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €90.93.

Euronext Company Profile (EPA:ENX)

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

