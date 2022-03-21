EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.15.

NASDAQ EVCM opened at 12.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.63. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 10.38 and a 1-year high of 23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09. On average, analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $89,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

