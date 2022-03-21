Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Everi reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Everi’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,448,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,025,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth $314,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth $1,256,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 106.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 83,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 53.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. Everi has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.64.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

