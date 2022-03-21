Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.04. 472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 731,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth $29,752,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 742,468 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 58.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 623,684 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Everi by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,417,000 after acquiring an additional 551,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Everi by 3,296.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 495,705 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Everi Company Profile (NYSE:EVRI)
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everi (EVRI)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.