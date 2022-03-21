Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $83.43 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

