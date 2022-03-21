Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,272 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Eversource Energy worth $47,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,455,000 after acquiring an additional 355,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after buying an additional 548,389 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

