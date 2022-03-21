EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Position Reduced by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,425 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. EVgo Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

