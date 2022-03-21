EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.20. EVO Payments posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVOP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Pope bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $37,047,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in EVO Payments by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,019,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,498,000 after buying an additional 829,053 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,246,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 679,936 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in EVO Payments by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,845,000 after acquiring an additional 666,722 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,343,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.99. 206,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,254. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -599.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

