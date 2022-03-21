Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIFZF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $32.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.