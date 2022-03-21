ExclusiveCoin Market Capitalization Tops $320,483.16 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $320,483.16 and approximately $48.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003963 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000562 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001057 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.