Exeedme (XED) Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

Exeedme (XED) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and $442,155.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.43 or 0.07020780 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,306.19 or 0.99916930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00041276 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

