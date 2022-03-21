Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) is Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 2.5% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after buying an additional 258,733 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.11. 39,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,092. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

