extraDNA Hits Market Cap of $123,350.02 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. extraDNA has a total market cap of $123,350.02 and $7,066.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,049.68 or 0.99921575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00067514 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.91 or 0.00299186 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00139049 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.26 or 0.00275686 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00011220 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005120 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001314 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00030699 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

