Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Trading Up 6%

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10.
About Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exxaro Resources (EXXAY)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Exxaro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxaro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.