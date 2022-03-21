Faceter (FACE) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Faceter (FACE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a total market cap of $566,883.14 and approximately $26,019.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 53% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00036747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00108676 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

