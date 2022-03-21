Falcon Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FCACU) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU – Get Rating) fell 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.55. 7,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 71,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Falcon Capital Acquisition stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Falcon Capital Acquisition were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

